State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
10 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Friday (July 9, 2021).
US Dollar 159.3068
Pound Sterling 219.5407
Euro 188.3006
Japanese Yen 1.4493
