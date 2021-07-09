ANL 32.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
ASC 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
ASL 24.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.45%)
BOP 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
BYCO 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
FCCL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.21%)
GGGL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.93%)
GGL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.05%)
HUMNL 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
JSCL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.36%)
KAPCO 40.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.61 (-10.11%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.22%)
MDTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.28%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
NETSOL 172.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.67%)
PACE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.65%)
PAEL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
POWER 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
PTC 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.03%)
SNGP 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.2%)
TELE 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
TRG 174.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.14%)
UNITY 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,223 Decreased By ▼ -7.65 (-0.15%)
BR30 27,217 Decreased By ▼ -85.97 (-0.31%)
KSE100 47,831 Decreased By ▼ -221.85 (-0.46%)
KSE30 19,238 Decreased By ▼ -128.09 (-0.66%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,520
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
969,476
1,73724hr
3.65% positivity
Sindh
344,223
Punjab
347,553
Balochistan
27,781
Islamabad
83,400
KPK
139,008
Japanese shares fall to 8-week low on growth slowdown worries

  • The Nikkei share average fell 0.63% to close at 27,940.42, after losing as much as 2.48% earlier in the session
Reuters 09 Jul 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares fell to a near eight-week low on Friday, on worries over a slowing economic recovery after the country declared a COVID-19 emergency, but losses were trimmed on hopes that the Bank of Japan might have stepped in to support the market.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.63% to close at 27,940.42, after losing as much as 2.48% earlier in the session.

The index, losing 2.9% this week, closed below the 28,000 mark for the first time since May 17.

The broader Topix dropped 0.41% to 1,912.38.

Japanese shares weighed by chip stocks as COVID-19 worries persist

Japan on Thursday declared emergency measures in Tokyo that will run throughout the Olympics, forcing the organisers to hold the Games without spectators.

"Investors are concerned whether Japan's fourth emergency measures would really work economies in other countries are reopening but Tokyo is still under the emergency, with the Olympics to be hosted without fans" said Takatoshi Itoshima, strategist at Pictet Asset Management.

Declines were led by machinery makers, which fell 1.31%, followed by rubber product makers losing 1.02%.

Restaurant operator Global-Dining edged up 0.62% after losing as much as 5.5% as its president said he was "shocked" by comments from a government minister that he would ask banks to pressure eateries that don't comply with stricter coronavirus measures.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Thursday he would ask banks to share information on restaurants that refuse to respond to requests to follow anti-COVID-19 curbs.

Global-Dining earlier this year had filed a lawsuit against the Tokyo government claiming its order to close restaurants was illegal and not based on scientific evidence.

Eisai gained 2.05% as its partner Biogen said the US Food and Drug Administration has narrowed use of its Alzheimer's drug, after the agency drew sharp criticism for its initial approval of the drug.

Japanese shares Nikkei economic recovery Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura Takatoshi Itoshima Pictet Asset Management

