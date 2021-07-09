ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
ASC 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.63%)
ASL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
BYCO 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.93%)
FCCL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.4%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.14%)
GGGL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.54%)
GGL 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.24%)
HUMNL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.7%)
JSCL 23.33 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (6.77%)
KAPCO 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.33%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
MDTL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.99%)
NETSOL 173.77 Increased By ▲ 12.72 (7.9%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.47%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
PIBTL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
PRL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.85%)
SILK 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.04%)
SNGP 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.82%)
TELE 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
TRG 176.21 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (6.47%)
UNITY 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.97%)
WTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Increased By ▲ 108.43 (2.12%)
BR30 27,303 Increased By ▲ 780.9 (2.94%)
KSE100 48,053 Increased By ▲ 805.25 (1.7%)
KSE30 19,366 Increased By ▲ 392.85 (2.07%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Queen Elizabeth treads cobbles on set of longest-running soap

AFP 09 Jul 2021

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday visited the set of the world’s longest-running television soap opera, Coronation Street, praising the popular show’s cast as “marvellous” for keeping going through the pandemic.

The British show is recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s longest running television soap, on air for 60 years.

The 95-year-old, who is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, walked through the exterior set, including its famous cobbled street and Rovers Return pub.

The royal visit belatedly celebrated the show’s 60th anniversary in December last year and the show’s makers described to the queen how filming has adapted to virus restrictions.

The show has twice briefly paused production and has switched to socially distanced episodes with actors two metres (6.5 feet) apart, using camera tricks to make them look closer. Outside the Rovers Return, the queen talked to a group of actors, including 89-year-old Bill Roache, who has appeared since the first episode as Ken Barlow, known for romancing women. “It’s really marvellous that you’ve been able to carry on,” the queen said.

“Well ma’am, you’re the one who’s carried on,” Roache said, to laughter from other cast members.

The queen received a cobble stone from an earlier set as a present, but she was warned not to walk on the cobbles, however, not an easy feat in high heels.

