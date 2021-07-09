Muhammad Azfar Ahsan elected Vice President of MAP

ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
KARACHI: Founder of Corporate Pakistan Group, Nutshell Conferences & Nutshell Communications (Private) Limited Muhammad Azfar Ahsan is elected as the Vice President of Marketing Association of Pakistan (MAP, an apex body of marketing in the country) for one-year term.

Muhammad Azfar Ahsan is a global influencer, business connector, change activist, philanthropist, non-partisan political analyst and entrepreneur based out of Pakistan.

Azfar is founder of Corporate Pakistan Group (CPG). CPG represents the elite of Pakistan’s national intelligentsia including corporate & business leaders, ministers, senators, governors, federal secretaries, politicians, distinguished academicians, energy experts, tech entrepreneurs, defence personnels, police officers, foreign policy experts, media practitioners and movers and shakers of civil society.

As founder and CEO of Nutshell Forum, an international conference management and training resource organization, he has organized more than four hundred national and international conferences, seminars, training workshops and group discussions in Pakistan; Singapore; Malaysia; Sri Lanka; Dubai; and Bahrain.

He is the thought leader behind Pakistan’s biggest corporate event Leaders In Islamabad Summit an annual leader’s conference in Islamabad attracted global leaders from various backgrounds as speakers.

Azfar is also member of Board of Directors of Institute of Financial Markets of Pakistan, RYTS Global (Rytsglobal.com) and Make-A-Wish Foundation Pakistan. He is a member Advisory Board of Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital Karachi project, and also the member Executive Council of Marketing Association Pakistan. He served as Chairman of Marcon, Pakistan’s flagship marketing event.

Azfar also initiated to publish a book called “PAKISTAN: Charting Its Untapped Potential”

Syed Imran Ahmad (Representative of CNN International & CEO, Pace Private Limited) elected as the President, Amer Pasha (Chief Strategy & Planning, Nutshell Communications) elected as the Honorary Secretary and Ali Habib (Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, HBL) is elected as the Treasurer.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

