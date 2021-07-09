Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
09 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Mian Textile 30.06.2021 Nil -5.489 -0.24 03.08.2021 27.07.2021
Industries Limited Year End 11:00. a.m. To
AGM 03.08.2021
786 Investments Limited - - - - 30.07.2021 23.07.2021
09:00. a.m. To
EOGM 30.07.2021
===============================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.