KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Mian Textile 30.06.2021 Nil -5.489 -0.24 03.08.2021 27.07.2021 Industries Limited Year End 11:00. a.m. To AGM 03.08.2021 786 Investments Limited - - - - 30.07.2021 23.07.2021 09:00. a.m. To EOGM 30.07.2021 ===============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021