ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
ASC 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.63%)
ASL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
BYCO 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.93%)
FCCL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.4%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.14%)
GGGL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.54%)
GGL 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.24%)
HUMNL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.7%)
JSCL 23.33 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (6.77%)
KAPCO 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.33%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
MDTL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.99%)
NETSOL 173.77 Increased By ▲ 12.72 (7.9%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.47%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
PIBTL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
PRL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.85%)
SILK 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.04%)
SNGP 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.82%)
TELE 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
TRG 176.21 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (6.47%)
UNITY 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.97%)
WTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Increased By ▲ 108.43 (2.12%)
BR30 27,303 Increased By ▲ 780.9 (2.94%)
KSE100 48,053 Increased By ▲ 805.25 (1.7%)
KSE30 19,366 Increased By ▲ 392.85 (2.07%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gold prices up by Rs 300 to Rs 109,700 per tola

  • The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged
APP 08 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 300 and was sold at Rs 109,700 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 109, 400, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 257 and was sold at Rs 94,050 against its sale at Rs 93,793 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went up to Rs 86,213 from Rs 85,977.

Gold prices up by Rs 200 to Rs 109,400 per tola

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 1,440 and Rs 1,234.56.

The price of gold in international market increased by $ 6 and was sold at $ 1814 against its sale at $ 1808.

Gold Prices Karachi Sarafa Association bullion price

Gold prices up by Rs 300 to Rs 109,700 per tola

Pakistan decides to register all foreign nationals, reveals Sheikh Rashid

‘Futuristic step’, PM launches Pakistan's first ever E-bike

Pakistan reports 1,683 Covid-19 cases, highest single-day tally in over a month

Govt to ensure provision of high-quality digital services to people: Qureshi

Bulls dominate as KSE-100 gains over 800 points to power past 48,000

Biden to speak Thursday about Afghanistan amid swift US pullout

Azhar says power sector is on the upbeat

‘FBR must introduce law to jail errant taxmen’

Govt lays focus on auto sector to create jobs

IMF chief urges G20 to prevent ‘devastating’ blow to poorest

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters