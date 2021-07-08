Pakistan
Gold prices up by Rs 300 to Rs 109,700 per tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged
08 Jul 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 300 and was sold at Rs 109,700 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 109, 400, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 257 and was sold at Rs 94,050 against its sale at Rs 93,793 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went up to Rs 86,213 from Rs 85,977.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 1,440 and Rs 1,234.56.
The price of gold in international market increased by $ 6 and was sold at $ 1814 against its sale at $ 1808.
