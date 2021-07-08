ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.53%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
BYCO 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFBL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
FFL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.67%)
FNEL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
GGGL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.92%)
GGL 48.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.43%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.92%)
JSCL 23.33 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (6.77%)
KAPCO 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.36%)
KEL 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
MDTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.88%)
NETSOL 164.50 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (2.14%)
PACE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.21%)
PAEL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
PIBTL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
POWER 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.6%)
PRL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.14%)
PTC 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
SILK 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.08%)
SNGP 48.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.23%)
TELE 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
TRG 169.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.11%)
UNITY 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.81%)
WTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
BR100 5,168 Increased By ▲ 46.04 (0.9%)
BR30 26,834 Increased By ▲ 311.5 (1.17%)
KSE100 47,585 Increased By ▲ 336.95 (0.71%)
KSE30 19,139 Increased By ▲ 166.38 (0.88%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks close lower on virus concerns

  • Japan's government is expected to announce Thursday a new virus state of emergency running throughout the Olympics
AFP 08 Jul 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo shares closed lower on Thursday, with investors wary of possible gloom ahead as Japan's government plans to reimpose a virus state of emergency in the capital.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.88 percent, or 248.92 points, to 28,118.03, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.90 percent, or 17.36 points, to 1,920.32.

Tokyo stocks faced selling pressure from the outset with an impending anti-virus state of emergency in the capital clouding the outlook, brokers said.

Japan's government is expected to announce Thursday a new virus state of emergency running throughout the Olympics.

Tokyo stocks close lower

"Reimposing the state of emergency created a psychologically negative impact on the market," said Shinichi Yamamoto, a broker at Okasan Securities.

"The uncertainty surrounding the Olympics is also weighing on the market," Yamamoto told AFP. The dollar stood at 110.30 yen, down from 110.63 yen in New York on Wednesday.

The expected new emergency measures sent shares in airlines lower, with ANA Holdings off 1.91 percent at 2,720 yen and Japan Airlines down 2.69 percent at 2,452 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing dropped 1.30 percent to 79,900 yen and SoftBank Group lost 0.52 percent to 7,380 yen.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei Tokyo shares closed lower

Tokyo stocks close lower on virus concerns

Pakistan decides to register all foreign nationals, reveals Sheikh Rashid

Govt lays focus on auto sector to create jobs

Pakistan reports 1,683 Covid-19 cases, highest single-day tally in over a month

Azhar says power sector is on the upbeat

IMF chief urges G20 to prevent ‘devastating’ blow to poorest

FSR for CY20: Residual risks to financial stability expected to subside: SBP

Privatisation Commission set to give final nod to PSM revival plan

Economy on the right track: Fawad

Shahzain Bugti made SAPM

Covid-19 handling: Pakistan ranked among best-performing states

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters