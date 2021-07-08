ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.53%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
BYCO 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFBL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
FFL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.67%)
FNEL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
GGGL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.88%)
GGL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.45%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.92%)
JSCL 23.33 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (6.77%)
KAPCO 45.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
KEL 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.88%)
NETSOL 164.50 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (2.14%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.47%)
PAEL 34.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
POWER 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.6%)
PRL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.14%)
PTC 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
SILK 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.08%)
SNGP 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
TELE 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
TRG 169.01 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (2.12%)
UNITY 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.81%)
WTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
BR100 5,167 Increased By ▲ 45 (0.88%)
BR30 26,844 Increased By ▲ 321.22 (1.21%)
KSE100 47,589 Increased By ▲ 341.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,144 Increased By ▲ 171.04 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BlackRock raises $250m for emerging markets-focused climate fund

  • The partnership's consortium of ten investors included the governments of France, Germany, Japan, and other philanthropies and institutional investors, BlackRock added
Reuters 08 Jul 2021

BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, said on Thursday it has raised over $250 million for its climate finance fund to invest in select countries in Asia, Latin America, and Africa.

BlackRock's Climate Finance Partnership (CFP) will focus on investing in areas like renewable power generation, energy storage solutions, electrified transportation services and is targeting to raise at least $500 million, the company said.

The partnership's consortium of ten investors included the governments of France, Germany, Japan, and other philanthropies and institutional investors, BlackRock added.

The asset manager said that "significant capital" was required for climate infrastructure in these regions to help reduce carbon emissions.

Falling US bond yields may signal death knell for 'reflation' stock trade

"This ambitious partnership... will help redirect financial flows toward sustainable development investments across the emerging world, with a priority to Africa," Remy Rioux, chief executive officer of the French Development Agency said.

James and Kathryn Murdoch's Quadrivium Foundation and Jeremy and Hannelore Grantham's Grantham Environmental Trust are also part of the partnership.

BlackRock Inc BlackRock's Climate Finance Partnership

BlackRock raises $250m for emerging markets-focused climate fund

Pakistan decides to register all foreign nationals, reveals Sheikh Rashid

Govt lays focus on auto sector to create jobs

Pakistan reports 1,683 Covid-19 cases, highest single-day tally in over a month

Azhar says power sector is on the upbeat

IMF chief urges G20 to prevent ‘devastating’ blow to poorest

FSR for CY20: Residual risks to financial stability expected to subside: SBP

Privatisation Commission set to give final nod to PSM revival plan

Economy on the right track: Fawad

Shahzain Bugti made SAPM

Covid-19 handling: Pakistan ranked among best-performing states

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters