‘Futuristic step’, PM launches Pakistan's first ever E-bike

Karachi: Prime Minister Imran Khan launched on Thursday Pakistan's first-ever environment-friendly electric motorbike (E-bike) in a ceremony in Islamabad.

The launch of the E-bike is part of the government’s efforts to reduce carbon emission. The E-Bike has been manufactured by a local firm, Jolta Electric.

The E-Bike, will be available in various models including JE-70, JE-70 L, JE-70 D, JE-100 L, JE-125 L, JE-Scooty, and JE-sports bike. All the motorcycles are energy efficient and can be charged overnight with other features such as no clutch and gear and low maintenance.

Addressing the ceremony, the PM termed the launch a “futuristic step”, adding that the new electric vehicle (EV) policy was part of the larger initiative of making Pakistan clean and green.

"We have to manufacture electric buses and cars in order to address the issue of pollution in big cities where the pollution level has reached dangerous levels,” the PM maintained. He further said that to address the issue of pollution, the government was executing 10 billion tree Tsunami project as well as setting up national parks.

The world now recognises Pakistan as one of the few countries that are leading the campaign against global warming, the premier said.

The PM also announced that the government was preparing master plans for cities, some of which is due to complete in six months. “We are working on long-term plans for these cities for the first time in Pakistan,” the prime minister said.

He continued that the government will be focusing on water treatment, discharge of waste, and installation of waste treatment plants.