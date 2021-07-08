ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
ASC 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.63%)
ASL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
BYCO 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.93%)
FCCL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.4%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.14%)
GGGL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.54%)
GGL 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.24%)
HUMNL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.7%)
JSCL 23.33 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (6.77%)
KAPCO 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.33%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
MDTL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.99%)
NETSOL 173.77 Increased By ▲ 12.72 (7.9%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.47%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
PIBTL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
PRL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.85%)
SILK 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.04%)
SNGP 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.82%)
TELE 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
TRG 176.21 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (6.47%)
UNITY 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.97%)
WTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Increased By ▲ 108.43 (2.12%)
BR30 27,303 Increased By ▲ 780.9 (2.94%)
KSE100 48,053 Increased By ▲ 805.25 (1.7%)
KSE30 19,366 Increased By ▲ 392.85 (2.07%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Futuristic step’, PM launches Pakistan's first ever E-bike

  • Says electric vehicle policy is part of government's Clean and Green Initiative
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 08 Jul 2021

Karachi: Prime Minister Imran Khan launched on Thursday Pakistan's first-ever environment-friendly electric motorbike (E-bike) in a ceremony in Islamabad.

The launch of the E-bike is part of the government’s efforts to reduce carbon emission. The E-Bike has been manufactured by a local firm, Jolta Electric.

The E-Bike, will be available in various models including JE-70, JE-70 L, JE-70 D, JE-100 L, JE-125 L, JE-Scooty, and JE-sports bike. All the motorcycles are energy efficient and can be charged overnight with other features such as no clutch and gear and low maintenance.

Daewoo, Skywell & Hitachi ABB partner to introduce electric buses in Pakistan

Addressing the ceremony, the PM termed the launch a “futuristic step”, adding that the new electric vehicle (EV) policy was part of the larger initiative of making Pakistan clean and green.

"We have to manufacture electric buses and cars in order to address the issue of pollution in big cities where the pollution level has reached dangerous levels,” the PM maintained. He further said that to address the issue of pollution, the government was executing 10 billion tree Tsunami project as well as setting up national parks.

The world now recognises Pakistan as one of the few countries that are leading the campaign against global warming, the premier said.

PAMA chief hails govt’s progressive auto, hybrid EV policy

The PM also announced that the government was preparing master plans for cities, some of which is due to complete in six months. “We are working on long-term plans for these cities for the first time in Pakistan,” the prime minister said.

He continued that the government will be focusing on water treatment, discharge of waste, and installation of waste treatment plants.

PM Imran automobile industry environment friendly electric motorbike Pakistan Electric Vehicles Policy phased transition major step

‘Futuristic step’, PM launches Pakistan's first ever E-bike

Pakistan decides to register all foreign nationals, reveals Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan reports 1,683 Covid-19 cases, highest single-day tally in over a month

Govt to ensure provision of high-quality digital services to people: Qureshi

Azhar says power sector is on the upbeat

‘FBR must introduce law to jail errant taxmen’

Govt lays focus on auto sector to create jobs

IMF chief urges G20 to prevent ‘devastating’ blow to poorest

FSR for CY20: Residual risks to financial stability expected to subside: SBP

Privatisation Commission set to give final nod to PSM revival plan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters