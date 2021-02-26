ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,883 Decreased By ▼ -82.92 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,181 Decreased By ▼ -18.54 (-0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Daewoo, Skywell & Hitachi ABB partner to introduce electric buses in Pakistan

  • Pakistan's Daewoo Express Pakistan, China's Skywell Automobiles and Sweden's Hitachi ABB Power Grids signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday to revolutionize Pakistan's transport sector.
Kashaf Ali Updated 26 Feb 2021

Pakistan's Daewoo Express Pakistan, China's Skywell Automobiles and Sweden's Hitachi ABB Power Grids signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday to revolutionize Pakistan's transport sector.

Under the MoU, these three companies will be setting up a value chain for electric vehicles and charging infrastructure in Pakistan. While Daewoo and Skywell will join hands to introduce electric buses and other electric vehicles in Pakistan, Hitachi ABB will develop a technical support base and charging infrastructure in the country.

In Phase I, Skywell will offer its state-of-the-art electric buses to Pakistan's automobile market. Whereas, in Phase II, it will set up a manufacturing plant for producing electric vehicles in the country.

The MoU signing ceremony was hosted at the official residence of the Ambassador of Sweden, Henrik Persson. While Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar attended the ceremony as the chief guest, the Ambassadors of South Korea, Switzerland and Japan were also present.

Moreover, Chairman Shahriyar Chishti and Vice Chairman Sameer Chishti from Daewoo Express, Skywell Automobile’s Chairman Huang Hongsheng, and CEO Mr. Fan, and Mr Najeeb Ahmed, Country Managing Director Hitachi ABB Power Grids in Pakistan signed the MoU on behalf of their respective companies.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar also tweeted about this event, calling it "a great milestone" leading to the implementation of Pakistan's Electric Vehicle policy.

Vice Chairman of Daewoo Sameer Chishti, who signed the MoU on behalf of Daewoo Express, also explains to the Business Recorder that this revolution will clean the air in Punjab, and enable Pakistanis to commute in electric buses. "They will commute safely, punctually, in comfort, with dignity, throwing off zero noise pollution, and massively lowering dangerous air pollution," he said.

According to Sameer Chishti, "Daewoo Express has long been the Pakistan market leader in transport. Rolling out environmentally friendly transport is a high priority for us. Our partnership brings together leading companies from Sweden, Switzerland, Korea, Japan, and China to serve Pakistan’s people with their expertise and experience. Each of these countries are global market leaders in electric mobility ecosystem. Hitachi ABB and Skywell are contributing leading edge technology for building electric mobility ecosystem in Pakistan of electric buses and charging stations, managed and operated by Daewoo Express."

Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, the Federal Minister for Science and Technology, also tweeted about this new development and explained that having a charging structure for electric vehicles in Pakistan will increase their usage.

In addition to this, Sameer Chishti also explained that this new venture is fully aligned with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s clear compelling vision of a clean green Pakistan. "We are starting in Punjab by coming Eid, and inshallah we will rapidly cover the entire nation," he adds.

China Fawad Chaudhry Electric vehicle Sweden Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar electric buses electric vehicles Electric Vehicles Policy Commercial electric vehicle electric vehicle market electric vehicle project Daewoo Express Skywell Automobiles Hitachi ABB Power Grids

Daewoo, Skywell & Hitachi ABB partner to introduce electric buses in Pakistan

PM thanks Sri Lankan leadership for allowing burial of COVID-19 victims

Pakistan remains committed towards completion of FATF Action Plan, says Azhar

US welcomes Pakistan, India's joint statement on LoC ceasefire; urges two countries to hold direct talks on Kashmir

Terrorist commander involved in killings of 50 security officials gunned down: ISPR

US, EU say vaccine programs on track as global deaths hit 2.5mn

Energy projects won’t add to debt: China

EU leaders debate push to boost defences

17 pro-Iran fighters killed in US strikes in Syria

Senate ruling sinks US minimum wage hike in Covid aid bill

Biden, Saudi king speak ahead of Khashoggi murder report

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters