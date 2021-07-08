ANL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.92%)
ASC 18.68 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.69%)
ASL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.96%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
FCCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.59%)
FFL 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
GGGL 24.66 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.75%)
GGL 48.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.43%)
HUMNL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.3%)
JSCL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.97%)
KAPCO 45.29 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.67%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
MDTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.77%)
NETSOL 165.11 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (2.52%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.38%)
PAEL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.01%)
PIBTL 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.02%)
PRL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.35%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
SILK 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.65%)
SNGP 48.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.49%)
TELE 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.8%)
TRG 168.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.81%)
UNITY 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.06%)
WTL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
BR100 5,179 Increased By ▲ 57.32 (1.12%)
BR30 26,911 Increased By ▲ 388.15 (1.46%)
KSE100 47,664 Increased By ▲ 416.19 (0.88%)
KSE30 19,178 Increased By ▲ 205.27 (1.08%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks hit 6-month low as techs slump on regulatory worries; China down

  • Bilibili Inc, Meituan, Baidu Inc and JD.Com Inc retreated between 3.6% and 7.7%
Reuters 08 Jul 2021

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday to a six-month low, as tech firms slumped on persistent regulatory worries.

** The Hang Seng index dropped 2.0%, to 27,401.12 points, lowest since Jan. 5, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 2.4%, to 9,908.37.

** Falling the most, the Hang Seng tech index tumbled 3% by the midday break to its lowest since Oct. 7, on track for a seventh straight day of losses.

** Bilibili Inc, Meituan, Baidu Inc and JD.Com Inc retreated between 3.6% and 7.7%.

** Tencent and Alibaba fell 2.9% and 2.7%, respectively.

** China's market regulator said on Wednesday it has fined a number of internet companies including Didi Chuxing, Tencent and Alibaba for failing to report earlier merger and acquisition deals for approval, according to a statement on the website of the State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR).

Hong Kong shares suffer fresh losses by close

** Amid persistent regulatory worries, Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities said,"those leading tech companies are still in the process of seeking a bottom."

** He added a decreasing US ten-year yield since June also dampen the appeal of traditional cyclical firms, making investors more reluctant to rotate when there was a slump in new economy stocks.

** On the mainland, the CSI300 index fell 0.7%, to 5,105.07 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6%, to 3,533.63 points.

** Leading the losses, the CSI300 financial index and the CSI300 energy index retreated 2% and 2.4%.

** China will use timely cuts in the bank reserve requirement ratio (RRR) to support the real economy, especially small firms, the cabinet said on Wednesday.

** There will not necessarily be a RRR cut after Beijing floats one, and it's yet to be a turnaround and investors should not overly expect loosening, Huachuang Securities analysts noted in a report.

Hong Kong stocks tencent Hang Seng Index Hong Kong China Enterprises Index

Hong Kong stocks hit 6-month low as techs slump on regulatory worries; China down

Pakistan reports 1,683 Covid-19 cases, highest single-day tally in over a month

Azhar says power sector is on the upbeat

IMF chief urges G20 to prevent ‘devastating’ blow to poorest

FSR for CY20: Residual risks to financial stability expected to subside: SBP

Privatisation Commission set to give final nod to PSM revival plan

Economy on the right track: Fawad

Shahzain Bugti made SAPM

Covid-19 handling: Pakistan ranked among best-performing states

Afghan govt team meets Taliban in Tehran

‘FBR must introduce law to jail errant taxmen’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters