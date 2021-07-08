ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
Azhar says power sector is on the upbeat

Mushtaq Ghumman 08 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar said on Wednesday that the county has achieved highest demand and supply of power at 24,284 MW. “It reflects not just higher demand and generation but also increased transmission capacity,” he added. In contrast, he said, highest generation and transmission achieved before PTI government was 20,811 MW in July 2018.

The officials of National Power Control Centre (NPCC), an arm of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) recently disclosed during a hearing in Nepra that current transmission capacity is 25,000 MW.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of Power Division has clarified that Minister for Energy Muhammad Hammad Azhar has already issued directions to SNGPL to provide maximum gas supplies in order to ensure seamless power supply during summer months. Accordingly, SNGPL has already increased gas supplies to750 mmcfd from 685 mmcfd, he added.

The original RLNG requirement planned by NPCC for August, September and October 2021 was as follows: (i) August 900 MMCFD; (ii) September 900 MMCFD; and (iii) October 705 MMCFD. This implies that the consumers will continue to pay higher price due to less supply of RLNG to power plants vis-à-vis their requirements.

Power Division maintains that the committed volumes are quite inadequate to meet power generation requirements during the high peak summer months, adding that reduced RLNG allocation to power sector will result in increased consumption of RFO/ HSD which is highly uneconomical.

The spokesperson said that SNGPL is making efforts to provide maximum RLNG to the power sector. The spokesperson maintained that on restoration of gas supplies to the power plant after dry-docking, the electricity situation in the country has improved and there was no forced load management since 5:00 pm Friday, 2nd July 2021. He said that although there is no substantial improvement in the hydel electricity generation, demand is being met through well planned generation through alternative fuels in the country.

The spokesperson said inflows and outflows of water at national reservoirs and other factors relating to electricity generation are being constantly monitored. Alternative plans for electricity generation through use of other fuels and their supply chain are also ready.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

