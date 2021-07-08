Markets
New York cotton
08 Jul 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Jul'21 - 86.63 - 86.63 13:22 86.63 0.25 - 86.38
Jul 07
Oct'21 88.20 88.38 87.17 88.08 13:17 88.08 0.22 30 87.86
Jul 07
Dec'21 87.40 87.95 86.57 87.63 13:19 87.63 0.23 12451 87.40
Jul 07
=================================================================================
