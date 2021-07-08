ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
ASC 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.34%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
FCCL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
FFBL 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.02%)
FFL 19.48 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.98%)
FNEL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
GGGL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.16%)
GGL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
JSCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KAPCO 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
MDTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 161.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
PACE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
PAEL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
PRL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PTC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.32%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.23%)
TRG 165.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.48%)
UNITY 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 5,122 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (0.09%)
BR30 26,522 Increased By ▲ 141.88 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,248 Decreased By ▼ -98.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,973 Decreased By ▼ -31.79 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
US MIDDAY: Gold extends gains

Reuters 08 Jul 2021

NEW YORK: Gold extended its gains into a sixth session on Wednesday, hovering near a more than two-week peak, helped by faltering US Treasury yields, while the market awaited the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June meeting.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,804.31 per ounce by 12:13 p.m. EDT (1613 GMT), having hit its highest level since June 17 at $1,814.78 on Tuesday. US gold futures gained 0.6% to $1,804.80 per ounce.

“On a near-term basis gold traders seem to be focused on the potential for the Fed to tighten monetary policy,” said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst with Kitco Metals. “That’s going to be bearish just because it will take some liquidity out of the marketplace that has been supporting the gold market.”

Traders will be listening out for fresh clues on the timing of any monetary policy changes, Wyckoff added.

The minutes from the Fed’s latest meeting, due at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), are in focus after a surprise hawkish tilt by the US central bank last month caused gold to slump 7% in June.

“The FOMC minutes could have a major say on whether spot gold can hold on to the $1,800 handle,” said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity Group.

“Fresh hawkish cues could see spot gold moving back below its 100-day simple moving average (SMA) around $1,790.”

Meanwhile, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit their lowest in more than four months.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion.

Elsewhere, silver fell 0.3% to $26.06 per ounce, platinum eased 0.6% to $1,085.44, and palladium climbed 1.8% to $2,843.18.

