ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
ASC 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.34%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
FCCL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
FFBL 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.02%)
FFL 19.48 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.98%)
FNEL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
GGGL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.16%)
GGL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
JSCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KAPCO 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
MDTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 161.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
PACE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
PAEL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
PRL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PTC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.32%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.23%)
TRG 165.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.48%)
UNITY 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 5,122 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (0.09%)
BR30 26,522 Increased By ▲ 141.88 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,248 Decreased By ▼ -98.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,973 Decreased By ▼ -31.79 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises as tighter market eyed after OPEC+ cancels meeting

  • U.S. crude inventories expected to fall in weekly reports
  • U.S. closely monitoring OPEC+ talks, White House says
  • Brent near highest since 2018, WTI near highest since 2014
Reuters 07 Jul 2021

LONDON: Oil rose towards $76 a barrel on Wednesday, rebounding from steep losses a day earlier with support coming from a tight market in the short term after OPEC+ talks collapsed this week without a deal to boost supply.

Underlining tightening conditions, U.S. crude inventories are expected to fall this week. The failure of OPEC+ talks on Monday means no output rise has been agreed, while U.S. oil shale firms are hesitating to pump more.

"The OPEC+ deadlock continues, putting the market in a position of risking a sizeable undersupply in August," said Louise Dickson of Rystad Energy. "U.S. shale producers also seem to be reluctant to invest."

Oil drops sharply from multi-year highs

Brent crude was up $1.20, or 1.6%, at $75.73 a barrel by 1127 GMT, after slumping more than 3% on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate gained $1.22, or 1.7%, to $74.59, having declined by more than 2% on Tuesday.

OPEC+, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers, abandoned talks on Monday after three days of meetings failed to close divisions between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

OPEC+ abandons oil policy meeting after Saudi-UAE clash

"With no agreement, the production and export levels apparently remain unchanged according to the overall framework, which creates the impression that the group does not shy away from overtightening the market," said Norbert Ruecker of Swiss bank Julius Baer.

The White House said on Tuesday it was encouraged by the ongoing conversation by OPEC members to reach an agreement.

Disagreement among OPEC+ could still prompt them to open the taps. Concern about that scenario had led to Brent falling on Tuesday from a high of $77.84, the highest since 2018, and U.S. crude sliding from $76.98, the highest since 2014.

But Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman dampened concerns of a price war in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday.

Away from OPEC+, the first of this week's two reports on U.S. inventories, from the American Petroleum Institute, is out at 2030 GMT. Analysts expect crude stocks to fall by 3.9 million barrels.

OPEC Oil prices Brent crude OPEC meeting

Oil rises as tighter market eyed after OPEC+ cancels meeting

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio shoots past 3%

Pakistan tops up March bonds to the tune of $1bn

Power sector ‘racket’ unearthed by World Bank

PM Imran lauds Pakistan's rank on The Economist's Global Normalcy Index

IHC grants pre-arrest bail to Zardari in New York apartment case

Sindh govt should not deprive Tharparkar residents of basic rights: Qureshi

SNGPL says can meet only 50pc RLNG demand

Afghan govt meets Taliban in Tehran: Iran

Essential commodities: Govt sees decline in prices

Sales tax on motor spirit reduced

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters