ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
ASC 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.34%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
FCCL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
FFBL 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.02%)
FFL 19.48 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.98%)
FNEL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
GGGL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.16%)
GGL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
JSCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KAPCO 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
MDTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 161.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
PACE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
PAEL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
PRL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PTC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.32%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.23%)
TRG 165.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.48%)
UNITY 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 5,122 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (0.09%)
BR30 26,522 Increased By ▲ 141.88 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,248 Decreased By ▼ -98.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,973 Decreased By ▼ -31.79 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

European stocks rebound before Fed update

  • Most Asian stock markets closed lower
AFP 07 Jul 2021

LONDON: European stock markets mostly rebounded on Wednesday, as investors looked ahead to minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting for clues on future interest rate hikes.

Most Asian stock markets closed lower, tracking the end of a record streak on Wall Street as concerns lingered over the economic recovery and China's widening crackdown on tech firms.

Japanese shares weighed by chip stocks as COVID-19 worries persist

Traders are looking to see if strong inflation caused by the reopening of economies will push the Fed and other central banks to tighten borrowing costs sooner than expected, which in turn could slow the recovery.

"Investors should keep in mind that the Fed's latest meeting minutes are set to be released today," noted Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AvaTrade.

The minutes might "provide hints of potential changes in the monetary policy in the short term. Having said that, the minutes are expected to stay dovish as inflation remains under control and the (US) labour market grows at a sustainable pace", he added.

Elsewhere, oil prices rallied after a volatile session Tuesday as OPEC+ crude producers failed to agree on a proposal to boost crude supply.

OPEC+ abandons oil policy meeting after Saudi-UAE clash

In Asian stocks trading, Shanghai closed higher but Hong Kong fell, with concerns over China's removal of the ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing from app stores.

Didi shares plunged nearly 20 percent on Wall Street Tuesday after Chinese authorities raised national security concerns over the popular app, hinting at an expansion of oversight over tech firms after years of light-touch regulation.

"You could say that the last decade has been regulatory-free for the Chinese companies," said Winston Ma, an adjunct professor at New York University.

"Now they are entering into a new era."

Shares in Chinese electric car maker XPeng -- already listed on the Nasdaq -- meanwhile debuted in Hong Kong Wednesday under the cloud of that crackdown, following a $1.8 billion initial public offer (IPO).

In Europe, British financial technology firm Wise entered the London stock market, valued at £8.0 billion ($11.1 billion, 9.3 billion euros), in a key post-Brexit test for the sector.

Key figures at 1115 GMT

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.4 percent at 7,130.69 points

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.9 percent at 15,645.14

Paris - CAC 40: FLAT at 6,508.20

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.4 percent at 4,069.68

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.0 percent at 28,366.95 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.4 percent at 27,960.62 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.7 percent at 3,553.72 (close)

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.6 percent at 34,577.37 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at 1.1820 from 1.1817

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3828 from $1.3792

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.50 pence from 85.67 pence

Dollar/yen: FLAT at 110.72 yen

Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.7 percent at $75.77 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.7 percent at $74.60 per barrel

European stocks Federal Reserve asian stocks

European stocks rebound before Fed update

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio shoots past 3%

Pakistan tops up March bonds to the tune of $1bn

Power sector ‘racket’ unearthed by World Bank

PM Imran lauds Pakistan's rank on The Economist's Global Normalcy Index

IHC grants pre-arrest bail to Zardari in New York apartment case

Sindh govt should not deprive Tharparkar residents of basic rights: Qureshi

SNGPL says can meet only 50pc RLNG demand

Afghan govt meets Taliban in Tehran: Iran

Essential commodities: Govt sees decline in prices

Sales tax on motor spirit reduced

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters