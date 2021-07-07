Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
07 Jul 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 6, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,121.20
High: 5,190.26
Low: 5,109.81
Net Change: (-) 33.59
Volume ('000): 437,709
Value ('000): 13,924,804
Makt Cap 1,176,882,195,635
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,372.56
NET CH. (+) 21.6
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,130.12
NET CH. (+) 49.58
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,685.29
NET CH. (-) 130.31
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,061.52
NET CH. (+) 8.22
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,434.14
NET CH. (-) 69.88
------------------------------------
As on: 06-July-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
