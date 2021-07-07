KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 6, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,121.20 High: 5,190.26 Low: 5,109.81 Net Change: (-) 33.59 Volume ('000): 437,709 Value ('000): 13,924,804 Makt Cap 1,176,882,195,635 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,372.56 NET CH. (+) 21.6 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,130.12 NET CH. (+) 49.58 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,685.29 NET CH. (-) 130.31 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,061.52 NET CH. (+) 8.22 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,434.14 NET CH. (-) 69.88 ------------------------------------ As on: 06-July-2021 ====================================

