KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Exide Pakistan - - - - - 22.07.2021 (*) Limited To 29.07.2021 Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Limited 31.03.2021 - (88.784) (3.95) - - Nine Month Nazir Cotton - - - - 29.07.2021 23.07.2021 Mills Limited 10.00.a.m. To EOGM 29.07.2021 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited - - - - 27.07.2021 23.07.2021 10.00.a.m. To EOGM 27.07.2021 ===============================================================================================================

Indication: Revised dates of Book Closure by the Company.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021