Dividend/Bonus Announcements
07 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Exide Pakistan - - - - - 22.07.2021 (*)
Limited To 29.07.2021
Burshane LPG
(Pakistan) Limited 31.03.2021 - (88.784) (3.95) - -
Nine Month
Nazir Cotton - - - - 29.07.2021 23.07.2021
Mills Limited 10.00.a.m. To
EOGM 29.07.2021
Fauji Fertilizer
Bin Qasim Limited - - - - 27.07.2021 23.07.2021
10.00.a.m. To
EOGM 27.07.2021
===============================================================================================================
Indication: Revised dates of Book Closure by the Company.
