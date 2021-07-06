ANL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.27%)
ASC 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.95%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
BYCO 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
FCCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 28.23 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.33%)
FFL 18.38 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (7.42%)
FNEL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGGL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.92%)
GGL 48.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.61%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
MDTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.25%)
MLCF 45.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-4.47%)
PACE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.95%)
PAEL 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
POWER 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.16%)
PTC 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.67%)
SNGP 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.62%)
TELE 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.28%)
UNITY 43.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.52%)
BR100 5,117 Decreased By ▼ -26.78 (-0.52%)
BR30 26,381 Decreased By ▼ -403.32 (-1.51%)
KSE100 47,346 Decreased By ▼ -28.97 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,005 Increased By ▲ 9.86 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Weibo chairman and state firm plan to take China's Twitter private

  • The consortium aims to finalise the deal by the end of this year, with the goal of eventually relisting Weibo in China to take advantage of higher valuations.
  • Weibo shares jumped more than 40% in pre-open trade in New York
Reuters 06 Jul 2021

HONG KONG: Weibo Corp Chairman Charles Chao and a state investor are in talks to take the Nasdaq-listed Chinese social media company private in a deal that could value it at $20 billion-plus, sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Chao, whose holding company New Wave is the largest Weibo stakeholder, is teaming up with a Shanghai-based state company to form a consortium for the deal, which could also facilitate an exit for major shareholder Alibaba, three sources said without disclosing the state entity's identity.

The consortium aims to finalise the deal by the end of this year, with the goal of eventually relisting Weibo in China to take advantage of higher valuations, the sources added.

Weibo shares jumped more than 40% in pre-open trade in New York.

The plans for Weibo, which operates a similar platform to that of US tech giant Twitter, have been triggered by Beijing's move to push Alibaba and affiliate Ant to divest their media holdings in response to their growing sway over public opinion, said three separate sources with knowledge of the matter.

Facebook, Google, Twitter say could quit Hong Kong over proposed data laws

All the sources declined to be identified due to confidentiality constraints.

Chao did not respond to Reuters' request for comment via Weibo's parent Sina. Weibo and Alibaba also did not respond to requests for comment.

New Wave held a 45% stake in Weibo as of February, with Alibaba holding 30%, the company's 2020 annual report said. At Friday's closing share price, those stakes would be worth $5.6 billion and $3.7 billion respectively.

Alibaba executive says founder Jack Ma lying low

The consortium is looking to offer about $90-$100 per share to take Weibo private, two of the sources said, representing a premium of 80-100% to the share's $50 average price over the past month.

Twitter Alibaba Weibo Chinese social media Charles Chao

Weibo chairman and state firm plan to take China's Twitter private

US pullout from Afghanistan over 90% complete: Pentagon

Asad Umar says Pakistan expects over $1b Chinese investment in second phase of Gwadar Free Zone

Pakistan launches e-portal, mobile app for issuance of equivalence certificates

Servicemen who fled Taliban to Tajikistan being brought back to fight: Afghan govt

Housing finance: SBP to penalize banks for failing G-MSS targets

Indus Motor Company launches what it calls a 'service campaign' over fuel pump issue

US urges China, private sector to boost participation in G20 debt response

Torkham border closed to contain Covid spread: Sheikh Rashid

KSA, UAE, five others commit cooperation for Gwadar's development

Pakistan's exports to China increase 34%, amount to $2.33 billion in FY21

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters