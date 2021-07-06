ANL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.94%)
ASC 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.04%)
ASL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.93%)
BOP 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
FCCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.84%)
FFBL 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.86%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.86%)
FNEL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
GGGL 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
GGL 50.11 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.23%)
HUMNL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
JSCL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.23%)
KAPCO 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
MDTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
MLCF 45.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
NETSOL 170.50 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (0.85%)
PACE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
PAEL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.37%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.67%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 165.81 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (1.35%)
UNITY 44.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.03%)
WTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
BR100 5,175 Increased By ▲ 30.58 (0.59%)
BR30 26,815 Increased By ▲ 31.36 (0.12%)
KSE100 47,551 Increased By ▲ 176.01 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,086 Increased By ▲ 90.56 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
Russia backs ASEAN position on Myanmar crisis

  • Lavrov will hold virtual talks with his ASEAN counterparts, according to Indonesia's foreign minister
Reuters 06 Jul 2021

JAKARTA: Russia strongly supports the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) five-point position on resolving the crisis in Myanmar and conveyed a similar message to the country's military leadership, its foreign minister said on Tuesday.

"In our contacts with Myanmar leaders, military leaders, we promote the position of ASEAN which should be in our view, considered as a basis for resolving this crisis and bring the situation back to normalcy," Sergei Lavrov said during a visit to Jakarta.

Lavrov will hold virtual talks with his ASEAN counterparts, according to Indonesia's foreign minister.

