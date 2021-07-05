ANL 33.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.25%)
Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
Harsh restrictions could be imposed if SOPs not followed: NCOC

  • Expresses grave concern over the widely reported violation of SOPs
BR Web Desk 05 Jul 2021

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) warned on Monday that harsh restrictions could be imposed if standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of the coronavirus are not followed.

The NCOC said that SOPs are being violated in places like restaurants, indoor gyms, marriage halls, transport, markets, and tourist spots.

A statement issued after Monday's meeting said the forum discussed a strict mechanism to enforce SOPs as well as different ways to accelerate pace of the vaccination drive across the county.

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio rises, daily cases reach 1,347

NCOC has launched a portal to verify Covid-19 vaccinations.

Moreover, the number of centres where the Moderna vaccine is being administered has been increased to 59.

The positivity rate, which was less than 2% in June, has now reached close to 3%. With lockdown restrictions easing, a slight increase in the coronavirus positivity ratio was seen in Pakistan as it reached 2.97% on Sunday.

The latest data shows that 45,245 tests were conducted across the country during the last 24 hours.

Of these, 1,347 came out positive, taking the national tally to 963,660. There are 33,299 active and 1,894 critical cases in the country.

The novel coronavirus also claimed 19 more lives in Pakistan. The death toll has now reached 22,427.

