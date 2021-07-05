Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio rises, daily cases reach 1,347

Karachi: With lockdown restrictions easing, a slight increase in the coronavirus positivity ratio was seen in Pakistan as it reached 2.97% on Sunday.

The positivity rate, which was less than 2% in June, has now reached close to 3%. The latest data by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) shows that 45,245 tests were conducted across the country during the last 24 hours.

Of these, 1,347 came out positive, taking the national tally to 963,660. There are 33,299 active and 1,894 critical cases in the country.

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus claimed 19 more lives on July 5 in Pakistan, the lowest number of deaths recorded in a day since June 27, when 20 deaths were reported in the country. The death toll has reached 22,427.

A total of 650 people also recovered from Covid-19 in 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 907,934.

The NCOC has issued new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Eid ul Azha, making it mandatory for animal sellers across the country to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

The NCOC has said that cattle markets will stay open from 7 am to 7 pm and the district authorities must ensure sanitisation outside markets, temperature checks at entry points, masks, and social distancing.

Buyers and sellers should wear gloves before touching animals while those showing coronavirus symptoms should not be allowed inside the markets, the NCOC stated.