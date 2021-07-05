International forums: Pakistan to expose India's dirty face: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said that it was the need of the hours to expose the dirty face of India at international forums and evidence of Indian involvement in Johar Town blast had been collected.

Talking to a news channel, the minister said that the country's economic and political stability was hinting to enemies and they were trying to sabotage the peace by adopting terrorist routes.

He said that recently, an Indian funded group of terrorists had been arrested from Karachi to target and blast in all major cities. The Minister lauding the performance of law enforcement agencies and said, their timely action exposed the culprits and also arrested.

Sheikh Rashid said that security of the country comes first and some of elements were poisoning against Pakistan. He said that Afghan border fencing was almost in final stages, which would help to control illegal crossing.

To a question, he said that there was no future of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza were involved in massive corruption.