Haleem accuses Ghani of doing dirty politics

KARACHI: Central Vice President PTI and Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as an autonomous body which could send reference to any involved in the scams. He asked Saeed Ghani stop doing dirty politics by dragging his name in non-issues.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he asked Saeed Ghani to produce himself before the officials of the NAB and submit his replies if he was so eager to make more political point scoring. "Saeed Ghani should tell who is Farhan Sharla arrested again by Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for his drug dens and involvement in the heinous crimes," he said and added that Sharla had been very once a very close person to Ghani and his brother Farhan Ghani.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that a report prepared by Dr Rizwan had exposed Ghani and the lucrative business of narcotics. He alleged that Ghani had been involved in running the drug dens and was patronizing the drug pushers and criminal elements adding he had enough proof of their activities and dirty business.

Haleem said that another henchman of Ghani was involved in the land grabbing and he was directly abetting him in his nefarious attempt to occupy the land of the deputy commissioner office in Malir district. He claimed that it had been the hallmark of PPP leaders to cry foul when they got trapped themselves in their own nets, adding he asked Murad Ali Shah and Ghani to mend their ways and stop all such dramas.

The Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly said that he was ready if NAB officials wanted to arrest him. He said that Chief Minister Sindh despite facing seven references in NAB was still roaming and was all set to take "baby" to US for getting some favours to from certain quarters by offering their 'services' to Americans as per the policies of their previous leaders. He said that PPP leaders get powers could go to any length but Prime Minister Imran Khan would foil all their nefarious designs.

The Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly said that tours of the Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Murad Ali Shah with ill intentions would only bring bad name for the country and asked the people to denounce such greedy people, who were ready to sell everything for power.

The PTI leader rejected the baseless allegations that he owned 298 acres of land adding he made it clear he had only four acres of the land and its record was available with all the concerned departments including with Election Commission of Pakistan. "My cousins and other relatives had all the required documents of every inch of the lands they own" he said.

He said that PPP rulers in Sindh had occupied thousands of acres of the land in every nook and corner of the province. He said that the process of the land allotment started in 1990 and 43 thousands out of 65 thousand acres of the lands were allotted by PPP governments.

Haleem Adil said that spokesperson of Sindh government; Barrister Murtaza Wahab was involved in such scams and trying to save his skin through a person. He said that the government lands were also allotted to the people during the periods late Ali Mohammad Khan Mehar and Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim. He said that Dr Rahim had allotted around two thousand acres of lands for the schemes of the construction of the schools and hospitals in different districts.

He said that Sindh government had occupied 2.8 million acres of the lands of the forest department and which was challenged in Supreme Court of Pakistan and then ban was imposed on acts.