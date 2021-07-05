ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
Pakistan

Sindh CM leaves for US, Bilawal to fly on 10th

INP 05 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has left for the USA on a private visit, while PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also dash to the United States on July 10. According to sources, Chief Minister Shah headed to the USA on Sunday on a private visit. He flew by the Emirates Airline. He will stay in United States for a week. This is the second visit of Murad Ali Shah in a span of just one month. He told the media persons about his visit during an inauguration ceremony of a road on Sunday.

The sources further informed that Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho had also gone abroad. They said that Ms Pechuho would stay in the US and Britain for 29 days, adding that her visit was also of private nature. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto will also leave for America on July 10.

