Covid vaccination of animal sellers mandatory: NCOC

(Karachi) In its new SOPs issued ahead of Eidul Azha, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has made it mandatory for animal sellers across the country to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, local media reported on Sunday.

The NCOC issued guidelines to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Under the new SOPs, sellers are not allowed to set up cattle markets in small cities and districts. The markets will be set up in open-air spaces outside cities.

The NCOC stated that cattle markets will stay open from 7 am to 7 pm and the district authorities must ensure sanitisation outside markets, temperature checks at entry points, masks, and social distancing.

It added that Covid vaccination has been made mandatory for animal sellers. It said that animal stalls will be set up at a distance of two meters while shaking hands or physical contact should be avoided.

Buyers and sellers should wear gloves before touching animals while those showing coronavirus symptoms should not be allowed inside the markets, the NCOC maintained.

In addition, it directed the officials concerned to regularly disinfect markets.

Meanwhile, the NCOC also issued guidelines for Eid prayers as well. Under the plan, people have been asked to perform ablution at home while worshippers will be screened for fever before entering the mosque.

The mosque administration has been directed to ensure social distancing of at least three feet during eid prayers. Besides, the use of carpets in mosques is not allowed.

The NCOC stated that windows and doors of mosques will remain open for ventilation while the sick, elderly, and children under 15 years won’t be allowed inside mosques.