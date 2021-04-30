Minister warns of complete lockdown if SOPs violated

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the situation of covid-19 is very alarming and that is why we have to take tough decisions in this regard. He added that NCOC guidelines on covid-19 and the government's recommendations must be followed if a complete lockdown is to be avoided.

The minister made these remarks in a video statement issued after a meeting of the provincial task force on Covid-19.

The minister said the use of masks is very important and everyone must wear mask. He said that business hours are from 6 am to 6 pm, which has to be implemented with SOPs.

The minister pointed out that private offices are not implementing Covid-19 guidelines and even 50 percent attendance restriction on employees is not being taken seriously. He warned of strict action against the violators of Covid-19 SOP's.

The provincial minister said all the public and private institutions related to the health sector are exempted from all these restrictions but they will have definitely to implement the SOPs and to ensure 100 percent attendance of their employees.

The provincial government departments will follow the 20 percent attendance of its employees, while the heads of all departments can summon any employee when required, the minister added.

