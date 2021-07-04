ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
PDMA urges DCs to take measures during torrential rains

Recorder Report 04 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued alert to all the Deputy Commissioners of 36 districts of the Punjab to take precautionary measure for protection of life and property of citizens with the start of torrential rains from Saturday night onwards.

Also, the distribution companies (DISCOs) in the province have issued alerts to their filed teams regarding rains ahead, directing them to ensure uninterrupted power supply as well as removal of transmission hiccups during monsoon.

It may be noted that the meteorological department has forecast start of torrential rains from Saturday night onwards. Also, it said, windstorms would keep hitting various parts of the province, especially the Southern Punjab, throughout the monsoon season. Met Office has also predicted cloudy weather today, saying that the spell of cloudy weather would continue during first of the upcoming week.

