PSX hit by profit-taking: BRIndex100 slips

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Friday remained under pressure and closed in negative zone due to selling in various sectors. BRIndex100 lost 15.18 points or 0.29 percent to close at 5,183.90 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,238.59 points and intraday low of 5,177.64 points. Volumes stood at 471.618 million shares.

BRIndex30 decreased by 188.86 points or 0.69 percent to close at 27,105.85 points with total daily turnover of 233.014 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index declined by 114.39 points or 0.24 percent to close at 47,688.18 points. Trading activity also remained thin as daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 563.811 million shares as compared to 760.008 million shares traded on Thursday.

Foreign investors also remained net sellers of shares worth $204,021. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 24 billion to Rs 8.360 trillion. Out of total 414 active scrips, 224 closed in negative and 175 in positive while the value of 15 stocks remained unchanged.

Hascol Petroleum was the volume leader with 49.535 million shares however lost Rs 0.85 to close at Rs 8.26 followed by WorldCall Telecom that closed at Rs 4.06, down Rs 0.04 with 43.772 million shares. Sapphire Fiber and Bata Pak were the top gainers increasing by Rs 57.00 and Rs 47.39 respectively to close at Rs 847.00 and Rs 1719.66 while Unilever Foods and Gatron Industries were the top losers declining by Rs 990.00 and Rs 33.20 respectively to close at Rs 16000.00 and Rs 442.00. BR Automobile Assembler Index gained 6 points or 0.06 percent to close at 9,787.52 points with total turnover of 13.976 million shares. BR Cement Index decreased by 28.36 points or 0.38 percent to close at 7,461.53 points with 19.936 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index lost 24.24 points or 0.27 percent to close at 9,090.69 points with 31.870 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index fell by 20.51 points or 0.35 percent to close at 5,772.60 points with 29.657 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 4,072.62 points, down 19.3 points or 0.47 percent with 58.231 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index inched up by 3.98 points or 0.09 percent to close at 4,554.67 points with 125.997 million shares.

Muhammad Mubashir at JS Global Capital said that the market opened positive and hit an intraday high of 279 points after which profit-taking dragged the index down to close at a loss of 114 points at 47,686 level.

Mainly pressure was witnessed in Cement and Refinery sectors. Traded volume stood at 563 million shares with HASCOL (down 9.3 percent), WTL (down 1.0 percent), KOSM (up 11.1 percent), PACE (up 0.1 percent) and GGL (down 1.7 percent) being the highest contributors.

Investors’ interest was witnessed in SAZEW (up 6.6 percent) on the back of material information that Greenfield investment status has been awarded by the Ministry of Industries and Production.

