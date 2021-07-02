ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,345
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
959,685
1,27724hr
2.72% positivity
Sindh
338,387
Punjab
346,454
Balochistan
27,242
Islamabad
82,779
KPK
138,179
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Latam FX rallies as US jobs data dents dollar; Colombia hit by downgrade

  • Brazil's real rose as much as 1.2% before trading flat, while Mexico's peso rose almost 1%. Chile's peso firmed 1.1%, while Peru's sol snapped a three-day losing streak.
Reuters 02 Jul 2021

Emerging market currencies rallied on Friday as the dollar dropped following strong jobs data from the United States, while Colombian assets were hit by a second ratings downgrade to junk.

Brazil's real rose as much as 1.2% before trading flat, while Mexico's peso rose almost 1%. Chile's peso firmed 1.1%, while Peru's sol snapped a three-day losing streak.

US data showed nonfarm payrolls rose a more-than-expected 850,0000 in June, sending the dollar higher, but it fell back as investors digested a higher unemployment rate.

"It was strong enough but not too strong, which is exactly what (markets) wanted to see. If you got too strong a report the market could've had a negative reaction saying that means the (US Federal Reserve) can't wait two years to raise interest rates," said Darrell Cronk, CIO, Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management, New York.

Higher US interest rates dull the appeal of riskier emerging market currencies as it reduces the rate differential.

In Brazil, the real was last trading at 5.04 per dollar. Data showed industrial output rose for the first month in four in May, up 1.4%, but missed a Reuters poll forecast of 1.7% and only two of the four major categories - capital goods and consumer goods - saw output rise.

Meanwhile, the leader of the lower House said there is no political path to launch impeachment proceedings against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Calls for his ouster grew stronger following a probe into the handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

Bolsonaro faces elections next year, and on Thursday said he wouldn't hand over power if there is any fraud. In the run-up to elections, the real is seen depreciating to 5.10 at the close of 2021, a Reuters poll showed. A hawkish central bank has kept its carry trade value attractive so far this year.

Colombia's currency hit its lowest in nearly two months and the stock market lost 0.6%, while 2027 Colombian dollar bonds fell half a cent to a one-month low after Fitch on Thursday joined S&P in downgrading Colombia's foreign and local long-term rating to junk on deteriorating public finances.

The premium demanded by investors to hold Colombia's debt over safe haven US Treasuries jumped by 6 basis points (bps) to 256 bps - its highest since early October 2020, the JPMorgan EMBI index showed.

Latam FX Cuban peso Mexico peso US interest rates Emerging market currencies Brazil's real

Latam FX rallies as US jobs data dents dollar; Colombia hit by downgrade

Pakistan receives shipment carrying 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine

Complete Afghan withdrawal imminent as last US troops leave Bagram

Three children killed in Tank district after mistaking grenade for toy

SHC lifts suspension on TikTok

SC rejects PPP leader's apology for making indecent remarks against CJP

Education Ministry stands by decision to hold exams

Pakistan reports highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since June 10

FBR explains taxation of property, salary income

UNGA calls for addressing emerging terrorist threats on basis of Islamophobia

Shehbaz, Bilawal, others briefed about security situation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters