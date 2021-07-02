ANL 34.19 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.09%)
Pakistan receives shipment carrying 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine

  • Shipment arrives as hundreds of overseas Pakistanis demand vaccines approved by Gulf, other countries
Aisha Mahmood 02 Jul 2021

Karachi: Pakistan received on Friday 2.5 million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine donated by the United States.

The vaccines have been delivered to Pakistan in partnership with the COVAX global vaccine initiative, UNICEF. The US Embassy in Islamabad in a statement said that the vaccines will save lives and help Pakistan emerge from this crisis, which has devastated so many families and communities in both countries.

"A vaccinated public will also help bring back the economic and social interactions we all welcome. We appreciate the ongoing collaboration with the Pakistani government and our international partners to make this delivery and these goals a reality,” said US Embassy Chargé d’affaires Angela P. Aggeler.

Pakistan to receive 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine from US

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in Pakistan, the US has delivered nearly $50 million in Covid-19 assistance. In May, Pakistan received 1.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine as part of the COVAX effort.

On Thursday, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) approved the emergency use of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for people aged 18 years and older.

US dispatches emergency medical supplies to Pakistan

The shipment of the Moderna vaccine to Pakistan comes amid protests by overseas Pakistanis who are stuck in the country as they have not been inoculated with vaccines approved by several countries.

Saudi Arabia and some other countries in the Middle East are not accepting certificates of the Chinese-manufactured Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccine.

