US dispatches emergency medical supplies to Pakistan

The US has dispatched emergency medical supplies to Pakistan through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to help it fight the coronavirus pandemic.

This donation by the US is being made at Pakistan’s request. In a statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Maldives will be receiving medical supplies through USAID today. He further said that the US continues to support South Asia in responding to the coronavirus crisis, adding that the country is working non-stop to help manage the devastating effects of the pandemic.

Pakistan will receive 1,200 pulse oximeters and 340,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare professionals, the USAID said in a statement. It further said that the US and Pakistan have worked together closely to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The US has already allocated $40 million to Pakistan for coronavirus response assistance, including a donation of 200 ventilators. "This support has benefited more than 2.5 million Pakistanis across the country, providing life-saving treatments, strengthening case-finding and surveillance, and mobilizing innovative financing to bolster emergency preparedness," USAID said.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will receive 880,000 pieces of PPE and 1,200 pulse oximeters. Similarly, the US has dispatched 600 pulse oximeters and 292,000 PPE to the Maldives.