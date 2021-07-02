ANL 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
Jul 02, 2021
Business & Finance

PCB BoGs approve budget 2021-22 with total spending of Rs8.997bn

Muhammad Saleem 02 Jul 2021

LAHORE: The Board of Governors (BoGs) of the Pakistan Cricket Board, which met through a virtual conference call, accorded approval to an activity-based annual budget for fiscal year 2021-22. The PCB has budgeted a total spending of Rs8.997billion for its cricketing and operational activities that revolves around home and away international series by its national sides, domestic cricket operations, operational expenses of the newly formed six Cricket Associations, Pakistan Super League (PSL) and its administrative expenses.

As per budget document, there is an increase of roughly around Rs2 billion in spending from last year, which is mainly due to the increase in international series (from nine to 16), more domestic events (from 11 to 18), retainership increase from 10 percent to 25 percent of both men and women cricketers, equalisation of match fee for the men's side, an inflationary adjustment to its staff salaries, production cost of home cricketing series and Covid-19 related protocols.

Felicitating the PCB management on the successful completion of the HBL PSL-6 in incredibly difficult situations as well as Multan Sultans on their maiden success, the Board appreciated the support of all the six franchise owners in the delivery of one of the most popular leagues in the world.

The Board was informed that the PSL-7 will be staged in Pakistan and discussions with the six franchise owners to find the right window during a packed 2021-22 domestic season will commence soon. The Board was also updated on the process that will be implemented before new commercial partners are invited to come on board for the future events.

The Board was further informed that the PCB has submitted expression of interest for six ICC events in the 2024-31 cycle. Of these six events, the PCB is keen to host the three-venue ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and 2029 on its own, while it has offered to host the remaining four events - two eight-venue ICC T2o World Cups 2026 and 2028, as well as the two 10-venue ICC Men's Cricket World Cups 2027 and 2031 - in partnership with other Asian countries.

The Board advised the PCB to hold quarterly meetings with the Chairs of the six Cricket Association First Boards to understand the progress they are making along with any challenges being faced and finding ways to further support and assist them in becoming self-reliant and autonomous.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

