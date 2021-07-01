ANL 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
World

White House sending special teams to COVID-19 hot spots to combat Delta variant

  • White House COVID-19 senior adviser Jeffrey Zients told reporters the "surge response" teams would be ready to speed additional testing supplies and therapeutics to communities that were experiencing increases in COVID-19 cases.
Reuters 01 Jul 2021

WASHINGTON: The White House on Thursday said it would send out special teams to hot spots around the country to combat the Delta variant, and urgently called on Americans who have not been vaccinated to get shots.

White House COVID-19 senior adviser Jeffrey Zients told reporters the "surge response" teams would be ready to speed additional testing supplies and therapeutics to communities that were experiencing increases in COVID-19 cases.

