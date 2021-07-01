ANL 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
ASC 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
BYCO 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.21%)
DGKC 120.53 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.15%)
EPCL 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.95%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.35%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.3%)
FFL 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
HUBC 80.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.08%)
JSCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
KAPCO 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.19%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.65%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.06%)
PAEL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.88%)
PIBTL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.94%)
POWER 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
PPL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.13%)
PRL 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.77%)
SILK 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
SNGP 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
TRG 165.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.16%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.96%)
WTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
BR100 5,198 Increased By ▲ 48.98 (0.95%)
BR30 27,293 Increased By ▲ 288.03 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,801 Increased By ▲ 444.55 (0.94%)
KSE30 19,134 Increased By ▲ 171.89 (0.91%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,321
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
958,408
1,03724hr
2.25% positivity
Sindh
337,674
Punjab
346,301
Balochistan
27,178
Islamabad
82,706
KPK
138,068
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gold prices increase by Rs 500 to Rs108,500 per tola

  • The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable.
APP 01 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 500 and was sold at Rs 108,500 on Thursday against its sale at Rs108,000, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 429 and was sold at Rs 93,021 against its sale at Rs 92,592 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went up to Rs 85,270 against Rs 84,876.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs 1410 and Rs 1208.84 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $18 and was traded at $1776 against its sale at $1758.

Gold Gold Prices Bullion rates Karachi Sarafa Association

Gold prices increase by Rs 500 to Rs108,500 per tola

Military's security briefing will change course of Pakistan's politics: Rashid

Meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National Security commences

DRAP approves emergency use of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

Pakistan to see its first set of developmental REITs

Pakistan records highest export of goods in FY21

Western forces pack up to end their war, Afghans ‘manage the consequences’

FBR surpasses FY2020-21 tax collection target

IPPs of Power Policy 2002: NAB allows Power Division to process payments

CCoE to take stock of power situation today

PM warns willful tax defaulters of jail

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters