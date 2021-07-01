Pakistan
Gold prices increase by Rs 500 to Rs108,500 per tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable.
01 Jul 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 500 and was sold at Rs 108,500 on Thursday against its sale at Rs108,000, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 429 and was sold at Rs 93,021 against its sale at Rs 92,592 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went up to Rs 85,270 against Rs 84,876.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs 1410 and Rs 1208.84 respectively.
The price of gold in international market increased by $18 and was traded at $1776 against its sale at $1758.
