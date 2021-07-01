ANL 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
COAS Bajwa, Permanent UN Representative discuss regional security

  • Both dignitaries discussed the Afghan peace process and Kashmir issue
  • General Bajwa appreciated the mission’s role and efforts for Pakistan
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 01 Jul 2021

(Karachi) Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Munir Akram called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, overall regional security situation including the Afghanistan reconciliation process and Kashmir dispute were discussed.

General Bajwa appreciated the mission’s role and efforts for Pakistan.

UK Army CDS Gen Nicholas meets COAS Bajwa, discuss regional security

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan stands for peace within and all around, as it looks forward to acting as a bridge between regions.

Addressing the participants during his visit to National Defence University in Islamabad, he said spoilers of peace in Afghanistan risk regional instability.

EU envoy underlines commitment to the Afghan peace process

COAS reiterates sincere support to Afghan peace process

Expressing resolute support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he stressed a peaceful and durable solution of the Kashmir issue in line with relevant UN resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

He said force modernization and induction of advanced technologies are imperative for maintaining a qualitative edge over the adversary and to effectively deal with the evolving threats in various domains.

