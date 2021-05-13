Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,210
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
867,438
286924hr
Sindh
294,251
Punjab
322,117
Balochistan
23,655
Islamabad
78,560
KPK
125,392
Business Recorder Logo
May 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

COAS reiterates sincere support to Afghan peace process

Recorder Report 13 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said Pakistan sincerely supported the peace process and a prosperous, stable and peaceful Afghanistan was in the interest of region in general and Pakistan in particular.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief expressed these remarks during a meeting with US chargé d’affaires to Pakistan Angela Aggeler.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation, bilateral cooperation in various fields, fight against Covid-19 were discussed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa ISPR Afghan peace process

COAS reiterates sincere support to Afghan peace process

‘Cartelisation’ found behind rise in poultry prices

WB says remittances to South Asia will slow slightly

Oil demand drops as virus surges: IEA

PD allowed to absorb surplus Gencos’ employees in Discos

Qatar pivots to LNG-hungry China in strategy shift

Amazon wins EU court appeal

World could have prevented catastrophe: pandemic panel

GSP plus status: Exports to EU post 17.4pc growth in 10 months

Covid-19 vaccination for 30 & above from 16th

Maldives bans travel from Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.