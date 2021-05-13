COAS reiterates sincere support to Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday said Pakistan sincerely supported the peace process and a prosperous, stable and peaceful Afghanistan was in the interest of region in general and Pakistan in particular.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief expressed these remarks during a meeting with US chargé d’affaires to Pakistan Angela Aggeler.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation, bilateral cooperation in various fields, fight against Covid-19 were discussed.

