CBOT corn may test resistance at $6.01-1/4

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn December may test a resistance at $6.01-1/4 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $6.12-1/2 to $6.28-1/4 range.

The contract has surged above a key resistance at $5.84-1/2. Chances are high that it would revisit the June 10 high of $6.28-1/4.

Before resuming its rally, the contract may pull back towards $5.84-1/2. The pullback is expected to end around this level.

A break below $5.84-1/2 could open the way towards $5.71-1/4.

On the daily chart, the consolidation within a big wedge continues. The pattern looks bullish. It will be confirmed when corn breaks the uptrend line resistance around $6.20.

