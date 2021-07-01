ANL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.3%)
CBOT corn may test resistance at $6.01-1/4

  • A break below $5.84-1/2 could open the way towards $5.71-1/4
Reuters 01 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn December may test a resistance at $6.01-1/4 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $6.12-1/2 to $6.28-1/4 range.

The contract has surged above a key resistance at $5.84-1/2. Chances are high that it would revisit the June 10 high of $6.28-1/4.

Before resuming its rally, the contract may pull back towards $5.84-1/2. The pullback is expected to end around this level.

A break below $5.84-1/2 could open the way towards $5.71-1/4.

On the daily chart, the consolidation within a big wedge continues. The pattern looks bullish. It will be confirmed when corn breaks the uptrend line resistance around $6.20.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

CBOT CBOT wheat CBOT corn CBOT soybean CBOT soyoil

