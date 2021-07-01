ANL 34.31 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
Tokyo's Nikkei index opens lower

  • The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slid 0.14 percent or 39.99 points to 28,751.54 at the open
AFP 01 Jul 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index opened lower on Thursday with investors focused on key US economic data due this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slid 0.14 percent or 39.99 points to 28,751.54 at the open, while the broader Topix index was flat, inching up 0.01 percent or 0.28 points to 1,943.85.

"Investors will remain cautious as they're concerned about the potential spread of infections in Japan and they are awaiting US job data," Mizuho Securities said in a note.

In the United States, the S&P 500 finished with another record Wednesday, climbing 0.1 percent to 4,297.50.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 0.6 percent to end at 34,502.51, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index retreated from Tuesday's record, falling 0.2 percent to 14,503.95.

In Tokyo, the Bank of Japan's Tankan business survey showed that confidence among major manufacturers hit the highest level since 2018.

The quarterly poll of about 10,000 companies showed a reading of plus 14 among big manufacturers, up from plus five in the previous quarter.

SoftBank Group fell 0.88 percent to 7,706 yen while Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing lost 0.69 percent to 83,050 yen.

Japan Airlines rose 0.87 percent to 2,422 yen after a Nikkei report said its budget airlines would be expanding their networks in Asia. Rival ANA Holdings gained 0.42 percent to 2,623 yen.

Toyota dipped 0.18 percent to 9,692 yen while Honda advanced 0.33 percent to 3,562 yen. Nissan fell 0.10 percent to 550.7 yen.

The dollar fetched 111.14 yen in early Asian trade against 111.11 yen in New York Wednesday.

