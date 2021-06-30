ANL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.07%)
ASC 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
ASL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AVN 91.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.99%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
DGKC 117.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.89%)
EPCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.53%)
HASCOL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.65%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
JSCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
KAPCO 44.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.24%)
PAEL 35.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
PPL 87.14 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.4%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.33%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
TRG 165.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.48%)
UNITY 44.63 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.1%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,149 Increased By ▲ 21.24 (0.41%)
BR30 27,005 Increased By ▲ 166.82 (0.62%)
KSE100 47,356 Increased By ▲ 218.25 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,962 Increased By ▲ 51.79 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Markets

Raw sugar prices ease, arabica coffee also down

  • October raw sugar fell by 0.05 cent, or 0.3%, to 17.49 cents per lb.
  • September arabica coffee fell by 1.5 cents, or 0.9%, to $1.5870 per lb.
  • September New York cocoa fell by $2, or 0.1%, to $2,388 a tonne.
Reuters 30 Jun 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE were lower on Wednesday as the market's focus remained on the potential threat to crops posed by a cold front moving through top producer Brazil, while coffee prices also weakened.

SUGAR

October raw sugar fell by 0.05 cent, or 0.3%, to 17.49 cents per lb by 1110 GMT.

Dealers said they were keeping a close watch on a strong polar air mass which is moving through South and Southeast areas of Brazil and prices could remain choppy in the short-term.

"The coldest extremes so far have only been observed in the north-west of Parana, a boundary area for Centre-South sugarcane production," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said, adding the cold could potentially move further north where there was more cane to damage.

A small delivery was expected against the July contract which expires on Wednesday with its widening discount to October indicating a lack of appetite to receive sugar at a time when global demand appears weak.

August white sugar rose by $1.20, or 0.3%, to $433.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

September arabica coffee fell by 1.5 cents, or 0.9%, to $1.5870 per lb.

Dealers were also watching the strong polar air mass in top coffee producer Brazil.

The most significant threat, however, is to crops in Parana which accounts for less than 5% of total Brazilian arabica production.

September robusta coffee fell by $11, or 0.7%, to $1,664 a tonne.

COCOA

September New York cocoa fell by $2, or 0.1%, to $2,388 a tonne.

September London cocoa fell by 6 pounds, or 0.4%, to 1,618 pounds a tonne.

