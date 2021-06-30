ANL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.07%)
ASC 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
ASL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AVN 91.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.99%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
DGKC 117.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.89%)
EPCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.53%)
HASCOL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.65%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
JSCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
KAPCO 44.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.24%)
PAEL 35.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
PPL 87.14 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.4%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.33%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
TRG 165.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.48%)
UNITY 44.63 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.1%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,149 Increased By ▲ 21.24 (0.41%)
BR30 27,005 Increased By ▲ 166.82 (0.62%)
KSE100 47,356 Increased By ▲ 218.25 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,962 Increased By ▲ 51.79 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP decides to boycott joint-opposition meeting over Shehbaz's absence in NA session

  • PPP has blamed PML-N for giving a walkover to the government in the passage of the budget
  • Says PML-N showed a lack of seriousness during the budget session
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 30 Jun 2021

(Karachi) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has decided to boycott a joint session of the opposition parties which was convened by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, local media reported on Wednesday.

The PPP made the decision over lack of seriousness by PML-N and the absence of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in the budget session that took place on June 29.

Shehbaz Sharif was expected to deliver a fiery speech on the assembly floor and not allow the PTI government to pass the budget for the next fiscal year. However, the opposition leader and more than 14 PML-N lawmakers did not attend the NA session.

'Divided' opposition fails to block passage of budget

The government, due to its full strength as compared to the opposition, managed to pass the budget.

The PPP has blamed the PML-N for giving a walkover to the government in the passage of the budget, adding that Shehbaz Sharif’s absence from the proceedings has cost the opposition dearly.

Earlier, the NA passed the federal budget 2021-22 with a majority vote of 172 lawmakers after approval of the Finance Bill 2021, which was presented by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin.

PML-N's 70 MNAs remain absent from NA session

Most members of the PML-N, the major opposition group in the assembly, remained absent during the voting process while 54 out of 56 lawmakers from the PPP attended the budget session.

The National Assembly continued debate on the Finance Bill 2021 for 10 days - from June 14 to June 24. In this period, a total of 128 demands for grants were also approved. The National Assembly could not initiate debate for three consecutive days (June 14 to June 16, 2021) due to ruckus in the House, and a tussle between the treasury and the opposition benches.

The formal debate began on June 17, 2021, and it continued till June 24, 2021. The House also discussed recommendations of the Senate and 12 MNAs expressed their views on them. The finance minister concluded the debate on Finance Bill 2021 on June 25, 2021.

National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif opposition parties Pakistan People’s Party rifts widen budget session boycott of joint session absence of opposition leader PML N lawmakers PPP leaders annoyed

PPP decides to boycott joint-opposition meeting over Shehbaz's absence in NA session

Liabilities of loss-making SOEs range from 12-18pc of GDP, says World Bank

Afghan peace process, issues with India: Parliamentary Committee meeting on July 1

Fawad Chaudhry baffled at 'judicial activism'

2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in North Waziristan

'Divided' opposition fails to block passage of budget

Minimum turnover tax: SMEs excluded from purview

Govt says steps taken to mitigate RLNG shortfall impact

Nepra approves Rs3.6bn refund to consumers

WB approves $800m for power sector, human capital

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters