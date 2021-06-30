Gas crisis to be resolved in coming days, says SAPM on Power

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power and Petroleum Tabish Gauhar has said that the ongoing gas shortage is temporary, and would be resolved in coming days.

Talking to industrialists, Gauhar informed that a ship has arrived at the port that would initiate the re-gasification process in two to three days, reported Aaj News. It was learnt that a vessel, Sequoia, has already arrived at Port Qasim with a re-gasification capacity of 780mmcfd.

The statement comes as the country faces a severe energy crisis due to fuel shortage amid RLNG shortfall in the system due to the dry docking of Engro's Floating Storage Re-gasification Unit (FSRU). The shortfall is also attributed to lower water flows in Tarbela.

Representatives of all industrial associations in Karachi have concern over the power and gas situation. The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has also lodged a number of complaints during their meeting with SAPM Gauhar.

The industrialists lamented there were problems with electricity and gas, however, no one seems to be concerned.

Gauhar, however, assured that the gas issue will be resolved in a few days. He said LNG storage will be set up through GIDC funds.

SNGPL announces gas disconnection plan

It is pertinent to mention that in order to meet the shortfall, gas companies are curtailing supplies to industry (non-export), fertilizer, CNG, and cement in order of approved priority till July 5, 2021.