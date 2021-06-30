ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
ASC 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.71%)
ASL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
AVN 92.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.21%)
BOP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
DGKC 117.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.81%)
EPCL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.7%)
HASCOL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.04%)
HUBC 79.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
JSCL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.79%)
KAPCO 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
MLCF 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.72%)
PAEL 35.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
POWER 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
PPL 86.61 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.77%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
PTC 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
SILK 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
SNGP 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.62%)
TRG 167.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.42%)
UNITY 44.42 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.62%)
WTL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
BR100 5,148 Increased By ▲ 20.66 (0.4%)
BR30 27,001 Increased By ▲ 162.54 (0.61%)
KSE100 47,253 Increased By ▲ 115.55 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,951 Increased By ▲ 40.79 (0.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Copper set for smallest quarterly gain since March 2020

  • Copper prices have pulled back in recent weeks after hitting a record high in May on the back of a global economic recovery
Reuters 30 Jun 2021

HANOI: Copper prices rose on Wednesday, but were set for their smallest quarterly gain since March 2020 on pressure from a firm dollar and top consumer China's efforts to tame a red-hot metals rally.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.4% to $9,375 a tonne by 0342 GMT and was up 6.7% for the quarter. It has lost 8.6% so far in June, on track for its first monthly fall in three.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.2% to 68,420 yuan a tonne, also set for the weakest quarterly gain since March 2020 when China's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic aided metals prices.

Copper prices have pulled back in recent weeks after hitting a record high in May on the back of a global economic recovery, rising investments into renewable energy and electric vehicles, as well as a tight supply outlook.

Some of the pressure has come from China, with the world's second-largest economy releasing state reserves of copper, aluminium and zinc as part of its pledge to control a recent surge in commodities prices.

Strength in the dollar on expectations of sooner-than-anticipated policy tightening in the United States has also made greenback-priced metals more expensive and less appealing to holders of other currencies.

