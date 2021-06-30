Bulls make comeback on PSX: BRIndex100 manages gains

KARACHI: Fresh buying in various sectors supported the Pakistan Stock Exchange to close on a positive note on Tuesday.

BRIndex100 gained 21.72 points or 0.43 percent to close at 5,127.89 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,179.26 points and intraday low of 5,119.32 points. Volumes stood at 504.407 million shares.

BRIndex30 inched up by 110.65 points or 0.41 percent to close at 26,855.98 points with a turnover of 341.043 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index increased by 135.42 points or 0.29 percent to close at 47,137.77 points. Daily trading volumes on ready counter stood at 580.766 million shares as compared to 655.122 million shares traded Monday.

Foreign investors however remained net sellers of shares worth $1.902 million. The market capitalization increased by Rs 15 billion to Rs 8.239 trillion. Out of total 406 active scrips, 248 closed in positive and 131 in negative while the value of 27 stocks remained unchanged.

Silk Bank was the volume leader with 69.193 million shares and gained Rs 0.17 to close at Rs 2.06 followed by Hascol Petroleum that lost Rs 0.89 to close at Rs 8.81 with 66.247 million shares. Rafhan Maize and Indus Motor Co were the top gainers increasing by Rs 390.00 and Rs 49.22 respectively to close at Rs 9790.00 and Rs 1277.75 while Colgate Palmolive and Hinopak Motor were the top losers declining by Rs 196.71 and Rs 46.17 respectively to close at Rs 2503.29 and Rs 569.45.

BR Automobile Assembler Index gained 62.72 points or 0.65 percent to close at 9,671.92 points with total turnover of 5.208 million shares.

BR Cement Index inched up by 33.25 points or 0.46 percent to close at 7,338.94 points with 18.475 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index increased by 78.26 points or 0.87 percent to close at 9,030.68 points with 82.834 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index lost 52.51 points or 0.91 percent to close at 5,689.17 points with 14.067 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index declined by 56.96 points or 1.4 percent to close at 3,998.23 points with 87.406 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index surged by 117.93 points or 2.68 percent to close at 4,525.93 points with 152.363 million shares.

Maaz Mulla at JS Global Capital said that bulls made a come-back as the KSE-100 index gained 506 points in intraday session, however lost strength due to profit taking, closing at 47,137 level, up 135 points.

Total traded volume stood at 581mn shares where SILK (up 9.0 percent), HASCOL (down 9.2 percent), WTL (up 2.6 percent), TPL (up 6.1 percent) and TRG (up 4.5 percent) accounted for 43 percent of the aggregate.

Recovery was witnessed in the Cement, Banking and Steel sectors where FLYNG (up 3.0 percent), PIOC (up 2.1 percent), LUCK (up 0.4 percent), MCB (up 0.2 percent), MEBL (up 2.0 percent), HBL (up 1.4 percent), INIL (up 1.8 percent), CSAP (up 1.0 percent), ASTL (up 0.6 percent) and ASL (up 2.2 percent) were the major movers.

The Auto sector followed the same rising trend where INDU (up 4.0 percent), PSMC (up 1.1 percent) and HCAR (up 1.0 percent) gained to close higher. Investors' interest was witnessed in TRG (up 4.5 percent) from the technology sector.

