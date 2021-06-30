ANL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 30 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend       BC-2 Start        AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             Bonus/          Date            EOGM
                                   From          To            Right         Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Huffaz Seamless Pipe
Industries Limited             21-06-2021     30-06-2021         NIL                     30-06-2021
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation      22-06-2021     30-06-2021
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar
Mills Limited#                 23-06-2021     30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
Service Global Footwear
Limited #                      23-06-2021     30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
Service Industries Limited #   23-06-2021     30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
ICI Pakistan Limited #         24-06-2021     30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
Mian Textile Industries Ltd#   24-06-2021     30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited               29-06-2021     30-06-2021
Salfi Textile Mills Limited ## 30-06-2021     30-06-2021
Island Textile Mills
L imited ##                    30-06-2021     30-06-2021
(AKBLTFC6) Askari
Bank Limited                   24-06-2021     02-07-2021
Image Pakistan Limited #       28-06-2021     02-07-2021                                 02-07-2021
Johnson & Phillips
(Pakistan) Limited #           28-06-2021     05-07-2021                                 05-07-2021
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank
Limited                        24-06-2021     07-07-2021
Byco Petroleum Pakistan
Limited #                      01-07-2021     08-07-2021                                 08-07-2021
Packages Limited #             01-07-2021     09-07-2021                                 09-07-2021
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer
& Chemicals Limited            01-07-2021     09-07-2021
Attock Refinery Limited #      06-07-2021     12-07-2021                                 12-07-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd #       07-07-2021     13-07-2021                                 13-07-2021
Chashma Sugar Mills
Limited #                      04-07-2021     14-07-2021                                 14-07-2021
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah
Limited                        01-07-2021     15-07-2021
Agritech Limited #             09-07-2021     15-07-2021                                 15-07-2021
Hum Netwok Limited             09-07-2021     16-07-2021         NIL                     16-07-2021
Century Paper & Board
Mills Limited #                10-07-2021     16-07-2021                                 16-07-2021
Pakistan Petroleum Limited #   12-07-2021     19-07-2021                                 19-07-2021
Mari P etroleum C ompany
L imited #                     12-07-2021     19-07-2021                                 19-07-2021
(BYCOSC) Byco Petroleum
Pakistan Limited               12-07-2021     19-07-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited#               13-07-2021     19-07-2021                                 19-07-2021
Kot Addu Power Company
Limited                        13-07-2021     19-07-2021      50% (ii)      09-07-2021
Hinopak Motors Limited         20-07-2021     28-07-2021         NIL                     28-07-2021
Macter International Limited   20-07-2021     29-07-2021     17.03% R**     16-07-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book closure for Merger Island

Textile Mills & Salfi Textile Mills Ltd

into Tata Textile Mills Ltd ##

Right issue at Premium of Rs.155/- per share **

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings Books & Annual

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

