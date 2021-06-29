ANL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.78%)
Govt faced resistance in bringing institutional reforms: PM Imran

  • Mafias benefiting from corrupt system have resisted change, says prime minister
  • Vows improvement and reforms in all sectors now
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 29 Jun 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government faced immense difficulties and resistance while bringing reforms in different state-run institutions.

Addressing on Tuesday a gathering of parliamentarians belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies, he said the people will now witness improvement and reforms in all sectors.

He maintained that people and mafias benefiting from the corrupt system will resist and would create hurdles to protect their privileges.

Economic reforms to be backed by political will, assures Tarin

The premier highlighted that Pakistan has been among the few countries in the world that saw economic growth during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the functioning of government-run hospitals, the prime minister said they had been trying to pursue reforms in their management system for the last three years, but the government is still facing resistance.

Public sector governance: a blueprint of policy reforms

The prime minister also stressed revamping of standards of medical institutes. He said under the Ehsaas programme, 90 percent of data had been collected, and now they would provide direct subsidy to the poor segments of society.

Referring to the construction of houses for the low-income group, he said the people would soon see a revolution unfolding. He also thanked the parliamentarians and the allied parties for fully supporting the government.

Pakistan meeting Reforms PM Imran corruption medical institutes parliamentarians resistance

