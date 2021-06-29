ANL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.78%)
ASC 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.56%)
ASL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.17%)
AVN 93.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.96%)
BOP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.21%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.23%)
DGKC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.43%)
EPCL 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.27%)
FCCL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.11%)
FFL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.54%)
HASCOL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.25%)
HUBC 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.74%)
KAPCO 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.98%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.99%)
PAEL 35.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
PPL 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.65%)
SILK 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.66%)
SNGP 48.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1%)
TRG 170.35 Increased By ▲ 10.35 (6.47%)
UNITY 43.74 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (4.14%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.89%)
BR100 5,167 Increased By ▲ 65.12 (1.28%)
BR30 27,134 Increased By ▲ 430.19 (1.61%)
KSE100 47,399 Increased By ▲ 397.02 (0.84%)
KSE30 19,066 Increased By ▲ 192.63 (1.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Homebuilders push FTSE 100 higher, rising COVID-19 cases weigh

  • The domestically focussed mid-cap index was flat
Reuters 29 Jun 2021

London's FTSE 100 edged higher on Tuesday, led by gains in homebuilders, while rising cases of a new coronavirus variant in Europe and Asia raised fears of a slower economic recovery The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.2% with Taylor Wimpey being the top gainer.

Homebuilders advanced 0.6% after mortgage lender Nationwide said British house prices rose by 13.4% in June compared with the same month last year, the biggest annual increase since November 2004.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index was flat.

Builder Barratt Developments rose 0.5% after it named Mike Scott as its chief financial officer. Scott is at present the finance chief of Countryside Properties.

Global sentiment weakened on Tuesday with most Asian stock markets trading lower on concerns that new coronavirus outbreaks in the region could undercut an economic recovery.

Among other stocks, UDG Healthcare inched 0.5% higher after it confirmed that private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice had raised its offer to buy the London-listed firm to 2.76 billion pounds ($3.83 billion), 5.6% above its original offer.

FTSE FTSE 100 index Homebuilders Taylor Wimpey

Homebuilders push FTSE 100 higher, rising COVID-19 cases weigh

ECC takes decisions on sugar, cotton

Pakistan to receive 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine from US

Three-year framework: Pakistan, IITFC sign $4.5bn agreement

SNGPL announces gas disconnection plan

Pakistan administers 410,009 coronavirus vaccines in 24 hours: NCOC

Nepra likely to reject IGCEP

Proposal to pledge airports: Sarwar lodges protest for not taking ministry on board

World's second-largest hydropower dam goes online in China

Tackling poverty

Bank holiday

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters