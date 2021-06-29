ANL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.48%)
ASC 19.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.46%)
ASL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
AVN 93.92 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.96%)
BOP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.21%)
BYCO 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
DGKC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.43%)
EPCL 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.27%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.3%)
FFL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.54%)
HASCOL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-8.25%)
HUBC 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.74%)
KAPCO 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.72%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.99%)
PAEL 35.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.65%)
SILK 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.19%)
SNGP 48.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1%)
TRG 170.40 Increased By ▲ 10.40 (6.5%)
UNITY 43.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.05%)
WTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.15%)
BR100 5,166 Increased By ▲ 64.11 (1.26%)
BR30 27,120 Increased By ▲ 416.19 (1.56%)
KSE100 47,420 Increased By ▲ 418.09 (0.89%)
KSE30 19,083 Increased By ▲ 209.47 (1.11%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Palm oil may test resistance at 3,602 ringgit

  • A break may open the way towards 3,915 ringgit.
Reuters 29 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a resistance at 3,602 ringgit per tonne, a break above could lead to a gain at 3,691 ringgit.

Buoyed by the strong gains in the overnight US grain markets, the contract is expected to open high and close high on Tuesday.

Even with this stimulus, it is still uncertain if the contract could break 3,602 ringgit in its first attempt, and rise into a range of 3,691 ringgit to 3,757 ringgit.

Support is at 3,447 ringgit, a break below could cause a fall to 3,351 ringgit. On the daily chart, the contract may have accumulated enough momentum to break a resistance at 3,537 ringgit.

A break may open the way towards 3,915 ringgit.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Corn soyabean Oil Palm

