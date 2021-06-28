ANL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.52%)
Pakistan eases Covid restrictions, allows partial resumption of indoor dining

  • Indoor dining at 50% occupancy allowed for vaccinated individuals only, states NCOC
  • Cinemas to reopen for vaccinated individuals only till 1 am
BR Web Desk 28 Jun 2021

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) allowed on Monday the reopening of indoor dining for vaccinated people, subject to 50 per cent occupancy, according to a press release issued by the forum.

A meeting chaired by the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar made the decision after reviewing the current coronavirus situation and non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) in the country.

The NCOC agreed on a number of decisions to be effected from July 1 to 31 with a review on July 27, according to the press release.

Pakistan reports lowest number of Covid-related daily deaths since March 21

"Indoor and outdoor dining is allowed till 11:59 pm. However, indoor dining at 50pc occupancy is allowed for vaccinated individuals only," said the press release.

The press release said that restaurants would have to set up mechanisms to check vaccine documents of visitors and also ensure inoculation of their employees.

“Market and business activities will continue till 10:00 pm. However, essential services like Petrol Pumps, Medical Facilities, Vaccination Center, Milk Shops, Tandoors, and Takeaways are allowed 24/7.”

With regard to weddings, NCOC decided that up to 400 guests would be allowed for outdoor weddings given that Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) are followed.

The forum allowed Indoor weddings for up to 200 vaccinated individuals.

The NCOC has also allowed to re-open cinemas for vaccinated individuals only till 1 am, said the press release.

Shrines have been allowed to re-open at the discretion of federating units and local district administration subject to strict adherence to Covid-19 SOPs.

Sindh allows reopening of shrines, amusement parks from Monday

NCOC has decided that “broader lockdowns with stringent enforcement protocols based on risk assessment will continue.”

“NCOC will regularly share heat maps with federating units for implementation of lockdowns,” added the press release.

Moreover, public transport has been allowed to operate with 70% occupancy subject to strict Covid-19 SOPs.

