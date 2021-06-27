Sindh allows reopening of shrines, amusement parks from Monday

Sindh has issued orders allowing the reopening of shrines, indoor gyms, swimming pools, and amusement parks from June 28 (Monday), according to a notification issued on Sunday by the provincial home department.

The notification has made it mandatory that anyone visiting these places should wear a mask, and the employees must be vaccinated against the Covid-19 in due course.

Fourth wave of Covid-19 could emerge in Pakistan in July, warns Asad Umar

It further says that “maximum capacity with covered distancing should be mentioned at the entrance” of these places and “no extra person should be allowed” over the stated capacity.

Sindh government had closed shrines, gyms, amusement parks, and swimming pools after an increase in the number of coronavirus infections in the province.

At least 23 deaths and 901 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.

The death toll reached 22,211 while the country's Covid positivity rate stood at 2.02 per cent.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday warned that the fourth wave of the coronavirus could emerge in Pakistan in July if the SOPs are not followed.

The minister said that the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) carried out an “artificial intelligence-based disease modeling analysis”, which suggests that in the absence of "strong SOP enforcement and continued strong vaccination program,” the 4th wave is likely to emerge in Pakistan.

Earlier this month, Sindh’s Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho warned that there is fear of the fourth wave in the province.

Dr Pechuho expressed concern that the health situation might get critical in Sindh as new coronavirus variants had been reported in the country, including the Indian variant.

“All stakeholders should be taken on board to expedite the Covid-19 vaccination drive, particularly the industrial sector, and informed that the government might opt for another lockdown if coronavirus cases increase. To avoid this situation, everyone should get vaccinated against the virus,” she noted.